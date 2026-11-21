Heavy Snowfall Leaves Nearly 1,500 People Stranded in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 1,500 people have been left stranded in a village in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture after heavy snowfall brought down trees, blocked roads, and disrupted electricity supplies, local authorities reported on Saturday.

Those affected include approximately 900 local residents and around 500 tourists staying at hotels and other accommodation facilities in and around the Urabandai area of Kitashiobara village, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing local officials.

Urabandai is a popular mountainous tourist destination that attracts visitors throughout the year.

The heavy snowfall caused numerous trees to collapse, obstructing roads and preventing people from leaving the affected area. Fallen trees also damaged power lines, complicating restoration efforts and leaving approximately 700 households without electricity.

Emergency and recovery efforts have been affected by the difficult conditions, as authorities work to assess the damage and restore access to the isolated communities.

Local officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported so far.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as efforts to clear blocked roads and restore electricity supplies proceed.