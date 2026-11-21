French Court Jails 3 Police Officers for Beating Black Music Producer

By Staff, Agencies

A French court on Friday sentenced three police officers to five years in prison each for assaulting Black music producer Michel Zecler in Paris in November 2020, identifying racism as an aggravating factor in the case.

The court suspended part of each sentence and immediately banned all three officers from continuing to serve in the police force, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Aurelien Lapersonne received a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, while Philippe Tondeux was handed the same sentence, with three and a half years suspended.

Pierre Plantier was also sentenced to five years, with four years suspended. His remaining one-year prison term may be served under electronic monitoring.

The three officers had been standing trial since November 9 on charges of intentional violence and falsifying an official report.

During the proceedings, Zecler testified that the officers repeatedly directed racial slurs at him while assaulting him. The defendants denied that racism motivated their actions and renewed their apologies to Zecler before the court began its deliberations on Friday.

The assault took place on November 21, 2020, during France’s second COVID-19 lockdown.

Police officers stopped Zecler outside his recording studio, accusing him of failing to wear a face mask and suspecting him of cannabis use.

However, surveillance footage later revealed the officers repeatedly punching Zecler and striking him with a baton approximately 30 times over a period of five minutes.

The recordings directly contradicted the officers’ initial arrest report, which stated that Zecler had attacked them and attempted to take one of their batons.

As a result of the assault, Zecler sustained injuries to his head and face, as well as a torn biceps tendon.

The footage was made public six days after the incident, triggering widespread outrage across France and renewing debate over police violence, racism, and accountability within law enforcement.

French President Emmanuel Macron subsequently condemned the incident, describing it as a “shame.”

The court’s ruling marks a significant development in a case that attracted national attention and intensified calls for accountability over police misconduct and the treatment of minorities in France.