Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

On the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence Day, Hezbollah said the country’s sovereignty is under threat, calling on the Lebanese to unite, reclaim occupied land and defend the country’s independence.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The independence whose 83rd anniversary the Lebanese are marking today faces dangers and threats from every direction, putting its very existence and meaning at risk. This makes it all the more necessary for Lebanese of all sects and religious communities to come together under a shared national position and reclaim their true sense of belonging to their country and the national principles that secured Lebanon’s first independence through the expulsion of the French occupation, and its second through the liberation of our land from the “Israeli” occupation in 2000.

Protecting our independence, for which the Lebanese made immense sacrifices and gave countless martyrs in defense of their country, dignity and freedom, is a sacred national duty that must rise above narrow personal interests and calculations.

The Zionist “Israeli” enemy’s continued occupation of parts of Lebanese territory, its violation of our land, airspace and sovereignty, and its attacks on our dignity through the abduction and killing of our people and the destruction and demolition of our cities and villages, all without any confrontation or resistance, even at the political and diplomatic levels, are what most directly undermine our independence, weaken its foundations and strip it of its meaning.

There can be no independence while more than 500 square kilometers of Lebanese land remain under “Israeli” occupation. There can be no independence while people in the South live under constant threats of displacement, their homes and villages razed to the ground and their legitimate right to defend their land denied, while the state remains unable to protect them.

Liberating our land from occupation is therefore a national responsibility shared by all Lebanese. It requires making use of every available source of strength to restore genuine independence and safeguard national sovereignty.

Preserving independence also means freeing ourselves from everything that undermines sovereignty. Sovereignty cannot be divided, compromised or diminished. Lebanon cannot claim full sovereignty while it remains subject to foreign dictates that interfere in its most fundamental national and political decisions, or while its institutions become a platform for carrying out the demands of an ambassador who imposes his choices and dictates the country’s course, while fueling discord and deepening divisions among the Lebanese.

Independence Day should be an opportunity for the authorities to reconsider their choices and course, which have moved far away from the national principles and priorities that should guide their work. They must take responsibility for the duties and commitments they have made.

In the fourth paragraph of its ministerial statement, the government pledged to defend the country’s borders and protect its citizens. It stated:

“The state we seek is one that fully assumes responsibility for the country’s security and the defense of its borders and frontiers; a state that deters the aggressor, protects its citizens and safeguards independence.”

This commitment puts the authorities under scrutiny: What have they actually achieved? What steps have they taken to fulfill it?

Instead, we see them surrendering Lebanon’s and the Lebanese people’s right to hold the enemy accountable for its crimes, standing by as violations and attacks continue without any response or practical steps to deter them. Worse still, they are turning against their own people and their Resistance, while leaving their army exposed to criticism simply because it remains committed to preserving civil peace and recognizes that the country’s problem lies in the continued “Israeli” occupation of its land.

Today, the Lebanese must close ranks, stand together and hold firmly to their national unity to protect their independence, reclaim their land and detainees and rebuild the South. They must stand united as a people, an army and a Resistance, remaining steadfast in their commitment to preserving independence and defending their land and dignity.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Saturday, November 21, 2026

11 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH