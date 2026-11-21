Iraq Reopens Strategic Road Connecting Jurf Al-Nasr to Karbala After Security Redeployment

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi authorities announced on Saturday the reopening of a key road connecting the Latifiya area, Jurf Al-Nasr district and the central province of Karbala, following new security arrangements and the redeployment of military and security forces in the area.

Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, confirmed the reopening in statements carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency [INA].

The announcement came a day after Iraqi authorities established a joint forces command headquarters in Jurf Al-Nasr and began reorganizing the deployment of military and security units. The measures are intended to facilitate the reopening of roads and allow displaced residents to return to their homes.

Ahmed Hatem Hamid, commander of the newly established joint headquarters, said on Friday that the redeployment involved two brigades from the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF], alongside one army brigade and one Federal Police brigade.

Speaking at a news conference, Hamid explained that the headquarters would supervise security operations and coordinate the redeployment of forces throughout the district.

He added that the rotation process began on Friday and would include all military and security units stationed in the area, following an established timetable.

The developments followed an announcement by government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had ordered Iraqi armed forces to enter Jurf Al-Nasr.

Jurf Al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf Al-Sakhar, is located in northern Babil province. Iraqi security forces and Popular Mobilization Forces factions recaptured the district from the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist organization in 2014.

Since its recapture, the area has remained under strict security arrangements.

The prolonged security situation has prevented many residents displaced during the fighting from returning to their homes, making the latest government measures part of broader efforts to restore access and facilitate the return of displaced families.