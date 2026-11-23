Trump Threatens to Resume War on Iran After New Year as Tehran Stands Firm

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he is inclined to war against Iran after the New Year if no agreement is reached, threatening to sink Iranian vessels attempting to challenge the US naval blockade amid rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, Trump said indirect negotiations with Tehran were ongoing but had yielded no tangible progress.

Yingst said their exchange gave no indication that Trump believed Iran was prepared to reach a deal.

Trump also threatened to destroy any Iranian vessels attempting to breach the blockade, declaring: "I hope they do; they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

He indicated that US forces would open fire on any vessels challenging the restrictions.

Tensions remain elevated around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian operations targeting oil tankers are reportedly continuing alongside the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Yingst reported that two US aircraft carrier strike groups were operating in the Arabian Sea, while American aerial refueling aircraft were stationed in "Israel".

Trump also addressed renewed protests inside Iran, urging demonstrators to continue and reiterating his ambitions for "regime change" in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, daily rallies across Iran have seen people mobilize in support of the Islamic Republic amid the repercussions of the US war and blockade, which have disproportionately affected Iranian civilians.

Gulf states, meanwhile, are pushing for a negotiated settlement amid concerns that renewed US aggression could trigger further Iranian retaliation against their energy infrastructure, making Qatar's mediation efforts particularly significant.

Trump's threats came hours after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to strengthening its deterrence capabilities.

Speaking at Sunday's Parliament Coordination Council meeting, Qalibaf stressed that "the only way to remove the threat and dispel the specter of war from the country is to achieve sustainable deterrence."

He said Iran's adversaries now recognize its military capabilities and understand that they cannot achieve their objectives through a war similar to the 40-day confrontation.

He added that sustainable deterrence could be achieved by implementing the directives of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Separately, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] said US military escort and aerial coverage operations across the region, launched at dawn on Saturday, had failed to achieve their objectives and resulted in significant losses to equipment and vessels under US protection at sea and in the air.

The IRGC said the developments followed violations of Iranian airspace by two US MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drones, prompting its Aerospace Force to target US military positions at two bases in Bahrain.

It warned that any violation of Iranian airspace would be met with a "harsh and decisive response," adding that Tehran continues to confront US operations it considers violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.