Nine Wounded in California Concert Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine people were wounded in a shooting at a private concert in California's Central Valley on Saturday night, with two victims sustaining critical injuries, Newsweek reported, citing the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a large private gathering in the 20000 block of Road 256 in Strathmore at approximately 7:40 pm local time. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims.

Emergency medical teams transported several of them to nearby hospitals, while others sought treatment in private vehicles. At least one victim was airlifted to a hospital.

More than 100 people were attending the event when the shooting erupted. Sheriff's Lieutenant Kenny Jones confirmed that two of the nine victims were in critical condition, while the remaining seven sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

He added that preliminary findings pointed to possible gang involvement. No arrests had been announced by late Saturday, as authorities urged residents to stay away from the area while investigations continued.

The incident comes amid a series of shootings across California. On November 2, two people were killed and two others wounded in an early-morning shooting on Jetty Road near Moss Landing State Beach in Monterey County.

On October 30, another shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield left one person dead and six others wounded.

The deceased victim was identified as 31-year-old Constance Hages, who was pregnant, according to her family.

Despite the recent incidents, data cited by the Public Policy Institute of California, drawing on the Gun Violence Archive, showed a decline in mass shootings across the state, with 28 recorded in 2025, compared with 44 in 2024 and 58 in 2023.