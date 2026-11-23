US Restricts Military Ties with Canada, Questions Its Defense Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The US Pentagon has imposed new restrictions on official interactions between American and Canadian military personnel, accusing Ottawa of failing to become a "credible partner" in defending North America due to military readiness shortcomings and insufficient defense spending, Axios reported.

Under the measures, US military personnel must obtain prior Pentagon authorization before engaging in certain official social interactions with their Canadian counterparts.

However, defense and intelligence sharing remain unaffected. The restrictions were introduced under a classified directive circulated by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, further straining relations between Washington and Ottawa amid ongoing trade disputes and Canada's review of major US weapons purchases.

A Pentagon fact sheet cited significant gaps in Canada's military capabilities, reporting that only 41.9% of its air force fleet and 53.9% of its naval fleet were operational during 2025–2026.

It also said only one of Canada's four aging Victoria-class submarines was seaworthy at any given time, while the Canadian Army recorded an operational readiness rate of 48%.

The document further criticized Ottawa for failing to establish a funded path toward NATO's 5% defense spending target by 2035.

Washington also expressed concern over Canada's review of its planned purchase of 88 US-made F-35 fighter jets, as Ottawa considers a mixed fleet and increasingly explores European defense suppliers.

Canada had reached NATO's previous 2% spending target in 2025, according to its government, after years of falling short.

The restrictions come amid worsening relations following US President Donald Trump's tariff measures, repeated criticism of Canadian trade policies, and his recurring suggestions that Canada become the 51st US state.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly rejected the proposal, declaring in a May 2025 meeting that Canada "is not for sale."

Despite the growing tensions, the two countries continue to cooperate through NORAD and other defense arrangements, while Canada remains part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.