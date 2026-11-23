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Iran Takes US ’Israeli’ Attacks to Courts in US, Europe
By Staff, Agencies
Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari announced on Sunday that Iran has launched legal proceedings in the United States and four European countries over reported war crimes committed during US-"Israeli" attacks against the Islamic Republic.
Speaking at a ceremony honoring families of children claimed in the attacks, Ansari said Tehran was coordinating with the Justice and Foreign Ministries and other institutions to document the strikes and pursue legal action under international law, IRNA reported.
He confirmed that Iran had filed a complaint with the Iran-US Claims Tribunal over the 12-day war with "Israel" in June 2025, while preparations for a second complaint concerning the latest US-"Israeli" aggression in February were nearing completion.
Ansari added that legal representation had been arranged for families of 5,000 victims, with more than 2,000 complaints already filed before Iranian courts.
He said President Masoud Pezeshkian had renewed instructions to pursue the cases, while authorities continued gathering evidence and preparing compensation claims.
Despite the complexity of international legal proceedings, Tehran has activated mechanisms to seek accountability and compensation through both domestic and international judicial channels.
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