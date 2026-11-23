US: System Failure Disrupts Thousands of US Flights

By Staff, Agencies

Over 2000 Delta Air Lines flights were delayed across the US on Sunday after a major system failure disrupted departures just days before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

The incident comes amid a string of major technology outages affecting US airlines, banks, tech companies, and government agencies. Officials insist that the failures are unrelated, with no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.

By Sunday evening, 2,091 Delta flights, or 61% of its daily schedule, were delayed, with another 226 canceled, according to FlightAware.

The malfunction affected an automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance, including passengers, baggage, and fuel, before takeoff. Delta initially relied on manual procedures to allow planes to depart safely while working to restore the system.

“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” the carrier said in a statement.

Delta later confirmed that the automated system was restored and ruled out a cyberattack, although flight delays continued. The airline attributed around 70% of Sunday’s disruptions to the malfunction, with the remainder caused by adverse weather and other factors.

Although the underlying cause remains unclear, an internal Delta message obtained by the Wall Street Journal identified a “database issue” affecting aircraft-loading information. Baggage crews were forced to count bags manually after losing access to automated loading instructions.

The disruption follows a nationwide ground stop on November 13, when a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s [FAA] communications network halted departures for more than four hours. More than 12,000 flights were canceled that day. Officials traced the failure to a newly installed router that overwhelmed the network.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed the FAA’s aging infrastructure on decades of delayed upgrades.

United Airlines experienced a separate technical outage days later, delaying hundreds of flights. Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and Apple also suffered major service disruptions over the same period.

The National Security Agency’s highly classified internal communications network, NSANet, reportedly experienced disruptions for at least three days, affecting operations at facilities in Maryland and Georgia.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed suggestions that the outages were connected, insisting that “everything’s good” and that the disruptions were “individual events.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio also rejected speculation about a coordinated cyberattack, saying there is “zero evidence” to support the claims.

Meanwhile, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who oversaw federal cybersecurity policy and strategy, was reportedly fired last week. According to Axios, his dismissal was pushed by White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who argued that Cairncross “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.” Reuters subsequently reported that Trump supported the dismissal, later telling reporters he didn’t think Cairncross was “good enough.”