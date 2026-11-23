Iran Downs 20th US MQ-1 Drone Near Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced that its forces shot down a US MQ-1 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the 20th aircraft of this type it claims to have downed.

In a statement, the IRGC identified the aircraft as an MQ-1 ER extended-range reconnaissance and combat drone, adding that it was the fourth US aerial asset intercepted by Iranian air defenses within 24 hours.

The Corps reaffirmed that Iranian airspace constitutes a red line, warning that any violation would face a firm response. It also stressed that its domestically developed defense systems remain fully operational and capable of tracking and intercepting aerial threats.

According to the IRGC, Iranian forces have also downed 59 US MQ-9 drones and nine MQM-170 aircraft since the beginning of the aggression.

The latest interception comes amid escalating military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran slamming Washington for violating its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU].

Separately, the IRGC released footage on Saturday that it said showed Iranian air defenses targeting a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf.

The Corps claimed the missile damaged the aircraft, forcing it to abort its mission and make an emergency diversion to Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.

US Central Command [CENTCOM], however, denied that the fighter had been hit. Earlier reports also indicated that a US F-16 had transmitted the 7700 emergency code while flying over the Strait of Hormuz and the UAE.