Saudi Strikes Martyr 12, Wound 47 Across Yemen as Hodeidah Hit

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi attacks across Yemen have claimed 12 civilians and wounded 47 others over the past 48 hours, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Environment in Sanaa.

The martyrs were reported in Taiz, Saada, Hajjah, and Sanaa, including the capital's municipality. Three children were among those martyred, while the wounded include three children and seven women.

Meanwhile, Saudi aircraft struck a construction building belonging to the General Corporation for Telecommunications in Hodeidah early Monday, causing further civilian losses, SABA reported.

The Red Sea governorate has repeatedly come under attack, including last week's bombing of the al-Khawlani sponge factory, which left 14 people martyred and 10 wounded.

Rescuers were reportedly targeted in subsequent strikes on the site. Saudi warplanes also launched further raids on Hodeidah on Saturday, while an attack on an oil company facility in Sanaa on Sunday wounded six people.

The ministry said the overall toll since the latest escalation has reached 1,421, including 450 martyred and 971 wounded.

The escalation began on July 13, following the collapse of the 2022 UN-brokered truce, with the Saudi-led coalition targeting Sanaa International Airport.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi forces had carried out 78 airstrikes and missile attacks within 24 hours across several Yemeni governorates, bringing the total number of attacks since the escalation to 5,429.

He also announced retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia's al-Shuqaiq power station and Jazan port, following attacks on power facilities in Saada and Mokha.