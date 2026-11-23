Trump Blames Democrats’ Election Victory for Iranian Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has linked what he described as increased Iranian military activity to the Democratic Party's sweeping midterm victories, claiming Tehran launched more drones and missiles over the past week than at any point in more than a year.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump said Iranian leaders viewed Democrats as "weak, ineffective, and country destroying," adding that he would not allow this to happen.

He also claimed all incoming drones and missiles had been intercepted without causing damage.

Trump linked the election results to falling stock markets and oil prices, arguing that he had predicted both developments before the November 3 vote.

However, his claims about Iranian attacks do not align with available figures. Iranian forces have recently targeted US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while reported figures show Iran launched 132 missiles and 234 drones at Bahrain alone between February 28 and March 18. Recent attacks on US positions followed a roughly two-month lull.

Oil prices also declined sharply following the election, with Brent crude falling 8% on the Wednesday after the vote and recording its steepest weekly percentage decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, analysts attributed the drop to expectations that Trump's administration would de-escalate the war against Iran, rather than actions by Democrats or Tehran.

Brent later traded around $91–92 per barrel, down approximately 21% from its October peak.

Democrats secured both chambers of Congress in the November 3 elections, with the results widely interpreted as a rejection of the February 28 war against Iran.

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that the war, the cost of living, and US-"Israeli" relations contributed to the Republican defeat.

Meanwhile, negotiations to end the war remain stalled. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran's openness to diplomacy, stressing that any agreement must be permanent, dignified, and backed by guarantees protecting Iran's national interests.