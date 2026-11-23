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IRGC: Two Supertankers Strike Naval Mines in Hormuz
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy announced that two supertankers were struck by naval mines and disabled while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through unauthorized routes.
In a statement issued Sunday night, the IRGC said the vessels had ignored navigation instructions issued by its naval forces.
Both tankers sustained explosions and were brought to a halt at separate locations, one north of Ghanam Island and the other east of the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC Navy warned tanker owners, shipping companies, and commercial operators that the strategic waterway remains under the full control and surveillance of its naval forces, urging vessels to comply with its instructions and avoid unauthorized routes.
It further cautioned that relying on US Central Command [CENTCOM] to navigate the waterway would expose shipping companies to significant financial losses, reiterating that any disregard for its announced regulations would carry consequences.
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