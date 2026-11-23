Haaretz: “Israeli” Military Records Highest Number of Soldier Suicides in 16 Years

By Staff, Agencies

Twenty-three soldiers and officers serving in the “Israeli” military have died by suicide since the beginning of 2026, marking the highest annual total recorded by the army in 16 years, according to a report published by Haaretz on Monday.

The newspaper reported that the figure includes 17 former soldiers who served in regular or reserve units during the war on Gaza and died by suicide this year after leaving active military service. The tally also includes five police officers who died by suicide in 2026.

The figures point to a growing number of suicides within “Israel’s” security establishment since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to Haaretz, the military recorded an average of 12 soldier suicides annually during the decade preceding the war. Official figures show that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between October 7 and the end of 2023, followed by 21 cases in 2024 and 22 in 2025.

However, the figures do not provide a complete picture, as they exclude soldiers who die by suicide after leaving active service. Last year, the military acknowledged identifying 15 such cases since 2023.

An officer from the army’s Personnel Directorate told Haaretz that the previous estimate of 15 cases may have been too low.

“Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,” the officer said, adding that even if some cases from previous years had been overlooked, the overall increase could not be disputed.

Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, warned that soldiers, particularly reservists, would remain a vulnerable group in 2026 and the years ahead.

He described the coming years as potentially critical and dramatic in terms of suicide rates.

The military said that, among the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, it assessed that 10 cases had a high probability of being connected to military service, while another case remains under investigation.

The report also noted that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide this year had not previously sought mental health treatment.

The increase comes amid the prolonged war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has resulted in more than 74,000 Palestinian deaths and over 176,000 injuries, according to the figures cited in the report. Women and children account for the majority of the victims, while approximately 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military has also been involved in two wars against Iran since last year, alongside military strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar, as well as repeated ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.

The developments unfold against the backdrop of decades of “Israeli” occupation of Palestinian territories and areas of Lebanon and Syria, with continued disputes over withdrawal, Palestinian statehood and the implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions.