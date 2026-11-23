UKMTO: Shipping Attacks Around Hormuz Reach Highest Monthly Level Since War Began

By Staff, Agencies

Strikes targeting commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest monthly level in October since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, according to figures released by the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre [UKMTO].

More than 30 incidents were reported to the British maritime monitoring agency in October, marking the first time the monthly total had exceeded that threshold since the conflict began. At least 22 additional strikes were recorded in November as of Sunday, across the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Before October, strikes averaged approximately 10 incidents per month, according to UKMTO data. Separate figures from the International Maritime Organization [IMO] also identified October as the month with the highest number of confirmed maritime incidents so far this year.

In its weekly assessment published Friday, UKMTO stressed that its statistics include only incidents verified through primary sources. The agency acknowledged that other attacks had been reported but could not be independently confirmed.

UKMTO had previously warned in mid-October that it was facing difficulties establishing the full scale of attacks, as most targeted vessels were not reporting incidents. It also noted that numerous ships had switched off their tracking systems to avoid detection.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains approximately 65 percent below pre-war levels. Before the conflict, the strategic waterway handled around one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies.

The decline in maritime traffic follows Iran’s efforts to disrupt shipping through the strait and a US blockade targeting Iranian ports, further affecting commercial movement across the region.

Meanwhile, international oil prices have fallen in recent weeks. The International Energy Agency attributed the decline to recovering Gulf oil exports and reduced concerns over the possibility of renewed US military action following the US midterm elections.