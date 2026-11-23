Drone Strike on Residential Areas in Sudan’s Khartoum Kills 3, Injures 10, Including 5 Children

By Staff, Agencies

Three civilians were killed and 10 others, including five children, were injured in a drone attack targeting civilian areas in the Karari locality of Sudan’s Khartoum state, local authorities announced Monday.

Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to the Khartoum media office.

Survivors said the explosion caused the roof of a room to collapse and damaged several walls. Police recovered the bodies of those killed from beneath the rubble, while the injured were transported to hospital for treatment.

Hamza condemned the attack on civilians inside their homes, describing it as “immoral behavior” and accusing the militia of repeatedly engaging in such actions throughout the ongoing conflict.

Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces [RSF] following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary group into the regular military.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction across the country, severely damaging civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities.