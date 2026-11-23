GTA 6 Generates $3.79 Billion in First-Day Sales, Sets New Entertainment Launch Record

By Staff, Agencies

Grand Theft Auto 6 generated an estimated $3.79 billion in retail sales during its first 24 hours, setting a new record as the biggest entertainment launch in history, publisher Take-Two Interactive announced Friday.

The company, which owns developer Rockstar Games, said the estimate covers worldwide consumer sales through Thursday, November 19.

The game also recorded 32.5 million pre-release sales, which Take-Two described as a record across all platforms.

The figures represent retail purchases made by consumers rather than the publisher’s reported net revenue.

The highly anticipated release also triggered a significant surge in internet activity worldwide, according to data published by internet infrastructure company Cloudflare Radar.

Requests to PlayStation download domains in the United Kingdom reached 8.6 times their usual levels around launch, while New Zealand recorded a peak of 14.8 times normal activity shortly before the game became available.

Requests involving Rockstar’s online services also climbed sharply, reaching 9.3 times their normal levels on the US East Coast. In Europe, activity increased sevenfold in the UK and 5.3 times in both France and Germany.

Cloudflare clarified that its measurements track requests passing through its public domain-name resolver and do not represent the actual number of downloads or copies sold.

GTA 6 was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ending a 13-year wait since the launch of its predecessor in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto V generated more than $800 million in retail sales during its first 24 hours and crossed the $1 billion mark within three days, according to previous disclosures from Take-Two.

The latest installment follows protagonists Lucia and Jason, whose involvement in a failed criminal operation draws them into a wider conspiracy across Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. The game also features Vice City, the franchise’s fictional setting based on Miami.

Take-Two said Grand Theft Auto V had shipped nearly 235 million copies worldwide, underscoring the franchise’s enormous commercial reach ahead of the latest release.