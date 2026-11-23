Iran: Seven Conditions Are Non-Negotiable Rights, Not Demands

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stressed on Monday that Tehran's seven conditions for ending the war and resolving the standoff with Washington constitute the legitimate rights of the Iranian people, not preconditions for negotiations. He affirmed that Iran would not abandon them under threats or pressure.

Addressing Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's remarks about the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz within two hours, Baqaei said such a move would depend on Washington implementing Iran's conditions.

He stressed that Tehran remains firm in defending its rights and understands the complexities surrounding the waterway's reopening.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threats against Iranian oil tankers, Baqaei said Washington's threats were nothing new, noting that Iran had faced similar pressure for five decades.

He also warned that Tehran would not tolerate the US naval blockade and would employ all available means to counter what it considers American aggression.

He described the blockade as an act of military aggression that gives Iran the right to defend itself.

Baqaei added that Iran was considering military, political, and diplomatic measures to overcome the blockade, while describing recent US sanctions as violations of Article 2[4] of the UN Charter.

The remarks come as Iranian officials reiterate their readiness for negotiations based on dignity, justice, and equal conditions, while rejecting coercion.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei instructed officials to end the neither-war-nor-peace situation.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have urged Washington to accept Tehran's seven conditions, warning that Iran's Armed Forces remain prepared for continued confrontation.

As part of its diplomatic efforts, Tehran has also proposed a two-day roadmap to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal would allow commercial shipping to resume within 48 hours if Washington lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, ends the war on all fronts, and unfreezes Iranian assets abroad. Baqaei described the initiative as a logical framework for restoring security in the strategic waterway.