Oxfam: ’Israel’s’ Aggression Leaves Gaza a Toxic Wasteland

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel's" military assault has left Gaza facing widespread environmental contamination, with poisoned water, polluted soil, and toxic air threatening the population's health and survival for generations, according to a new report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory [Ceobs].

The report identifies heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from destroyed buildings, and sewage as major sources of contamination across the Strip.

Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis, and open-source data, it describes the environmental damage as widespread and severe, with long-term consequences for public health.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar described the destruction of Gaza's environment as a series of environmental war crimes, warning that Palestinians are continuously exposed to toxins through contaminated air, food, water, soil, and debris.

He stressed that children and pregnant women face particularly serious health risks.

The UN Environment Programme estimates that "Israel's" military operations have generated more than 61 million tonnes of debris across Gaza.

Meanwhile, the destruction of sanitation infrastructure has allowed untreated sewage to contaminate groundwater and flow into the sea, increasing the risk of disease.

Report author Lama Abdul Samad warned that environmental recovery would be exceptionally difficult, given the widespread contamination of rubble, farmland, soil, and water systems, alongside unexploded ordnance restricting access.

She called for access to conduct detailed environmental assessments and identify urgent measures to reduce health risks.

Behar cautioned that Gaza's reconstruction must address environmental contamination alongside rebuilding infrastructure, warning that neglecting the issue could expose Palestinians to severe health consequences for generations.