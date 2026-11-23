Hezbollah’s MP: Occupation’s Dibil School Entry Demands Urgent Probe

By Staff, Agencies

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, Ehab Hamadeh, said the entry of the "Israeli" enemy into an official educational institution constitutes an assault on the children inside it, speaking to Al-Manar TV.

Hamadeh questioned why the principal of Dibil Public Intermediate School had not informed the Education Ministry if the assault had taken place 20 days earlier.

He said the incident should now be referred to the judiciary, pointing to an existing mechanism within the educational inspection system that the relevant authorities should activate to take a position in accordance with Lebanese law.

Hamadeh stressed that nothing less than a clear investigation would be acceptable, one that informs all Lebanese of what happened and the circumstances surrounding it.

This includes establishing whether anyone inside Lebanon worked to coordinate the "visit" of the "Israeli" army spokesperson to the school through UNIFIL.

He noted that the occupation's entry into the school in Dibil came within a carefully planned context, with the incident announced on Lebanon's Independence Day, raising questions about possible coordination behind what happened.

Hamadeh concluded by saying that he was awaiting a statement from the Education Ministry, explaining that the minister had informed him she was following up on the matter to establish the facts ahead of issuing a statement.