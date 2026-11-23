Democrats Reach 258 House Seats, Marking Strongest Congressional Showing in 34 Years

By Staff, Agencies

Democrats have secured 258 seats in the US House of Representatives following the November 3 midterm elections, recording their strongest performance in more than three decades, according to election results reported Sunday by the Associated Press.

The milestone came after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated longtime Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District following a recount.

Hubbard won by 330 votes out of approximately 287,000 ballots cast, bringing the Democrats’ nationwide gains to 44 seats. The result surpasses the 40 seats the party picked up during the 2018 midterm elections under President Donald Trump’s first administration.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Hubbard thanked Foxx for her cooperation in ensuring a smooth transition after she conceded defeat and congratulated him on his victory.

Democrats also secured 11 of North Carolina’s 14 House seats, while Republicans won at least 173 seats nationwide, according to the Associated Press.

The 258-seat total matches the number of House seats Democrats won in 1992, when Bill Clinton was elected president, and exceeds the 257 seats they secured in 2008 during Barack Obama’s presidential victory.

Four House races remain unresolved, including contests in Minnesota and Tennessee and two races in Louisiana, where runoff elections are scheduled for December.

Democrats also regained control of the Senate, securing 56 of its 100 seats, giving the party control of both chambers of Congress when the new legislative session begins in January.

The results will create a divided government during the final two years of Trump’s presidency, with Democrats preparing to pursue an agenda focused on the cost of living, healthcare and ending the US war with Iran, alongside investigations into the administration.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, nominated by his party for speaker, is positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for the majority leader position. The party is scheduled to hold its leadership election on December 1.