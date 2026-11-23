Ex-OpenAI Board Member Warns AI Shutdown Systems Cannot Eliminate Cybersecurity Threats

By Staff, Agencies

A former member of OpenAI’s board of directors warned Sunday that introducing an emergency shutdown mechanism for artificial intelligence would not be enough to address growing cybersecurity threats posed by the rapidly advancing technology.

Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told Fox News that relying on a single emergency shutdown system would not resolve the wide range of risks associated with AI.

“There’s not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately,” Toner said.

She acknowledged that emergency shutdown mechanisms could help reduce certain threats but stressed that autonomous AI systems and technologies operating beyond US jurisdiction would be considerably more difficult to control.

Toner also raised questions about whether technology companies were fully disclosing the reasons behind recent widespread service disruptions. She suggested that some outages could be linked to urgent efforts by companies to identify and fix security vulnerabilities before cybercriminals could exploit them.

Commenting on reported discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding AI safety, Toner said both Washington and Beijing have a shared interest in preventing potentially catastrophic incidents involving artificial intelligence.

She noted that despite the deep mistrust between the two countries, preventing serious AI-related accidents remains an area where their interests overlap.