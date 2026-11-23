South Korea Appoints First Woman Intelligence Chief in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday announced the appointment of a new foreign minister and the country’s first female intelligence chief as part of a Cabinet reshuffle involving five senior government positions.

Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, currently serving as second deputy national security adviser, to head the Foreign Ministry, while former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was selected to lead the National Intelligence Service [NIS], according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The appointments were announced by the president’s chief of staff during a press briefing.

Kang, 69, is a former judge and lawyer who made history in 2003 as South Korea’s first female justice minister. She later ran unsuccessfully for Seoul mayor in 2006 before being appointed ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs in January 2026, according to The Korea Herald.

Lim is a career diplomat with extensive experience in relations with the United States. He previously served as South Korea’s ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic positions in Washington and New York. He has been serving as deputy national security adviser since Lee assumed office in June 2025.

The reshuffle also includes the nomination of former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, a position responsible for overseeing relations with North Korea.

Meanwhile, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Han Jun-ho was selected to head the Interior Ministry, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was nominated as culture minister.