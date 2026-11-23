Iranian General: Armed Forces at Highest Readiness to Confront Any Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Mostafa Izadi said on Monday that Iran's Armed Forces are at the highest level of readiness to confront any threat, stressing that the United States has failed to achieve its objectives against Iran and is now seeking a way out of the war.

Speaking about the outcome of the confrontation with Washington and the "Israeli" entity, Izadi said Iran's power could serve as a model for other countries.

He noted that the enemy had sought to destroy Iran's Armed Forces, including the IRGC, the Army, the Law Enforcement Force [FARAJA], and the Basij, but had failed to achieve any of its objectives.

Izadi added that the enemy had also failed to weaken the Islamic Resistance Front or obstruct Iran's missile and nuclear programs, stressing that its entire agenda had ended in failure.

He further said the US military's prestige and standing had been undermined, noting that even American officials acknowledge attacks on US bases in eight regional countries, turning facilities intended to provide security into sources of insecurity.

Responding to renewed US threats of imposing a naval blockade on Iran, Izadi said Washington was now the side seeking a way out of the confrontation. He added that even the US Army Chief of Staff was looking for a way to withdraw from the war.

Izadi concluded by stressing that Iran's Armed Forces maintain different levels of preparedness and response capabilities, with the country's overall state of readiness currently at its highest level.