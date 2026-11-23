US Military Deploys South Korea-Based Helicopters to Japan for Live-Fire Drills for First Time

By Staff, Agencies

US forces stationed in South Korea have deployed military helicopters to Japan for live-fire training exercises for the first time, marking a new step in military cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, US Forces Korea [USFK] sent AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture.

The aircraft belong to the US Army’s 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the 2nd Infantry Division.

USFK described the deployment as a “historic first,” saying it aims to strengthen military readiness and operational capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region in a statement published on social media.

The three helicopter types serve different military functions. Apache helicopters are designed primarily to target armored vehicles, while Black Hawks are used to transport troops, supplies and wounded personnel. Chinooks are heavy-lift aircraft capable of carrying artillery, military equipment and large numbers of soldiers.

The deployment comes as Washington seeks to expand the operational flexibility of its forces stationed in South Korea, potentially allowing them to undertake missions beyond the Korean Peninsula in response to broader regional security challenges, including tensions involving China.

The exercises also take place amid difficulties in conducting live-fire training at military facilities in South Korea, where such activities have faced opposition from nearby residents, Yonhap reported.

South Korea and Japan are both longstanding US military allies in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries host approximately 39,000 and 50,000 American troops, respectively.