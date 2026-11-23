Medical Group: RSF Drone Strike on UN Facility in Khartoum Injures 3 UN Personnel

By Staff, Agencies

Three United Nations staff members were injured in a drone attack targeting a UN facility in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], a Sudanese medical group said Monday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network condemned the attack, describing it as “a serious violation of the protection afforded to humanitarian facilities and personnel under international humanitarian law.”

On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] confirmed that a drone strike had damaged a UN building in Khartoum while staff members were inside.

The medical network warned that targeting UN premises and injuring humanitarian personnel represented a dangerous escalation that threatened aid operations and undermined efforts to ease the suffering of millions of civilians affected by the conflict.

It called for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, urging authorities to identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable.

The group also stressed the need to protect humanitarian workers, UN facilities and aid organizations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Following the incident, witnesses told Anadolu Agency that they heard anti-aircraft gunfire and explosions as Sudanese army air defenses responded to drones targeting the capital.

In a separate incident, Khartoum state authorities reported that three civilians were killed and 10 others, including five children, were injured in a drone attack targeting residential areas in the Karari locality.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.