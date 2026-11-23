Abdulsalam: Saudi Arabia Leaves Yemenis with Two Choices: Death by Hunger or Death by War

By Al-Ahed News

Head of the Yemeni Negotiating Delegation and Ansarullah Spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam has accused the Saudi regime of deliberately prolonging the war in Yemen, maintaining its blockade and undermining efforts to achieve peace, pointing to the continued flow of weapons into the country alongside restrictions on essential humanitarian supplies.

Commenting on the military equipment recently revealed, Abdulsalam said that “the large quantity of military equipment revealed represents only a small portion of a massive arsenal sent by the Saudi regime to Yemen to prolong the conflict.”

He accused Riyadh of imposing restrictions on essential supplies while allowing weapons shipments to enter the country, saying that “the Saudi regime is imposing a blockade on Yemen, restricting food, medicine and wheat, while allowing weapons shipments from around the world to enter the country.”

Describing the humanitarian consequences of these policies, Abdulsalam said that “the Saudi regime leaves Yemenis with only two choices: dying of hunger or dying in war.”

He also rejected Saudi claims of supporting peace efforts, arguing that “the facts reveal that the Saudi regime does not want peace or stability and has no desire for political solutions, contrary to its claims.”

Abdulsalam further held the international community responsible for the continued flow of weapons into Yemen, stating that “the international community bears responsibility for allowing massive quantities of weapons to flow into the country.”

Addressing Saudi Arabia’s financial and political involvement in Yemen, he accused Riyadh of spending billions on weapons purchases, securing loyalties and fueling internal divisions. “The Saudi regime spends billions on purchasing weapons and loyalties, fragmenting Yemeni society, and fueling wars among Yemenis,” he said.

He also accused the Saudi regime of sending thousands of people into deadly confrontations to advance its own interests and ambitions, saying that “the Saudi regime is sending thousands to their deaths in pursuit of its interests and ambitions.”

Concluding his remarks, Abdulsalam said that “the Saudi regime sees Yemen and its people merely as an arena for internal conflict and infighting.”

The statements come amid the prolonged Saudi-imposed blockade, where the ongoing military aggression have contributed to years of suffering and instability.

Nearly 12 years of war and blockade have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and widespread devastation across Yemen.

Despite the prolonged military campaign, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objective of restoring the internationally recognized government in Sanaa, which the Yemeni authorities and their supporters describe as a regime aligned with Riyadh’s interests.