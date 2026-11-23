IRGC Commander Warns of Decisive Response to Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has warned that the force will deliver a “decisive and regretful” response to any hostile action within what he described as the “geography of the threat.”

In a message honoring the mothers and wives of martyrs, Vahidi praised them as “symbols of sacrifice, insight, and resistance,” saying they had upheld the values of dignity and loyalty to the martyrs’ ideals throughout the imposed wars.

The IRGC commander stressed that the force remains committed to defending Islam and Iran and confronting its adversaries. He warned that any act of aggression by the United States or the “Israeli” entity would trigger a “decisive and regretful” response within the geography of the threat.

Vahidi also pledged that the IRGC would remain steadfast in carrying out the directives of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in safeguarding the martyrs’ ideals and defending the country.

The warning comes amid a reported shift in Iran’s military doctrine following directives from Ayatollah Khamenei to expand the geographical scope of the country’s response to threats, moving beyond a regional battlefield toward what has been described as “war without geographic limits.”

According to the directives, issued during a meeting with senior commanders in late October, any threat, regardless of its level or nature, must be met with an immediate and effective response without geographical restrictions. Senior Iranian commanders have since indicated that the Armed Forces are prepared to target locations beyond the immediate battlefield, including the source of any aggression.

The Leader also ordered a comprehensive update of Iran’s military target database to bring all physical and non-physical assets belonging to the US-“Israeli” enemy within the Armed Forces’ reach.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their first war against Iran in June 2025, lasting 12 days. A second round of aggression began on February 28, 2026, and ended in early April after 40 days. During both confrontations, Iranian forces struck US and “Israeli” assets across the region using ballistic missiles and drones.

Iran has also maintained the closure of the Strait of Hormuz since early March in response to the aggression, disrupting a key global energy route and contributing to a surge in energy prices worldwide.