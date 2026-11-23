Mokhber Warns Against Bypassing Iran’s Strategic Corridors

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has warned against attempts to bypass what he described as Iran’s “real corridors” through alternative routes in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region, stressing that the country’s geopolitical interests are a red line.

In a post on X on Monday, Mokhber said that “fake routes” would never replace established corridors, referring to both the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz and the proposed TRIPP, or Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, also known as the Zangezur corridor.

“Iran’s geopolitical interests in the region are our red line, and we will not allow anyone to circumvent them. Take a lesson from the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following the US-“Israeli” war of aggression against Iran, which began on February 28.

Tehran subsequently imposed comprehensive restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

According to the account provided, southern routes near Omani waters have been declared unauthorized and mined. It further claims that vessels attempting to use these routes after disabling their automatic identification systems (AIS) have struck mines, exploded, and caught fire.

Under Iran’s newly enforced Hormuz mechanism, vessels must obtain explicit authorization from Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage.

The account also states that, despite repeated US military assurances that naval escorts would be provided to protect commercial shipping, vessels relying on Washington’s security guarantees have continued to face interception and attacks, including incidents involving mines.