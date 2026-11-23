Moscow Accuses UNESCO of Excluding Russian Journalists from Death Toll

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused UNESCO of continuing to exclude Russian journalists killed in the Ukraine conflict from its official reports, describing the practice as discrimination based on nationality.

Speaking on television on Sunday, Zakharova criticized the agency’s latest report, published in early November, for failing to fully recognize Russian journalists killed while carrying out their work.

She said that, unlike the previous report issued in 2024, the latest document included a link to information submitted by Moscow concerning journalist deaths. However, she objected to the information being placed in an external link rather than incorporated directly into the report.

“Six names were included, but five were not,” Zakharova said, adding that the omitted cases were marked with an asterisk leading to an external website that might not be accessible in some countries. She described this as limited progress compared with previous reports, which she said had excluded all Russian journalists.

Moscow has repeatedly accused UNESCO of overlooking Russian journalists killed by Ukrainian forces. Zakharova said the practice had continued under the agency’s current chief, Khaled El-Enany, following the tenure of his predecessor, Audrey Azoulay. She accused UNESCO of applying different standards to victims based on their nationality, calling the practice “direct fabrication.”

The Russian Union of Journalists has also challenged the agency’s verification process, citing what it described as serious shortcomings in the handling of Russian cases.

The association highlighted a Ukrainian drone strike in the Lugansk Region in March 2025 that killed four journalists. While three journalists who died at the scene were included in the UN report, Zvezda correspondent Nikita Goldin, who died from his injuries nearly a month later, was omitted.

“The death of a journalist does not cease to be a fact simply because their name has not been included in a report,” the association said in an open letter to UNESCO’s chief, calling for greater transparency in the agency’s verification procedures.