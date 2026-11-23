Le Pen Warns NATO Entry Into Ukraine Conflict Could Trigger World War III

By Staff, Agencies

French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen has warned that NATO’s direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict could trigger World War III, outlining three possible scenarios for how the war could develop.

In an interview with journalist Nashaat El Deehy, excerpts of which were published on Sunday, Le Pen described the first scenario as NATO entering the conflict, which she said would lead to “a third world war” and represent a “truly tragic and catastrophic scenario.”

The second possibility, she said, would be a “hundred-year war,” with NATO remaining outside the conflict while fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues for years. The third and most preferable outcome would be a negotiated peace.

Le Pen said that, if elected president, she would “certainly exert every effort to secure the right conditions to resolve this conflict.” Asked whether she would travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, she said political leaders must be prepared to engage with all sides.

“If I am elected president of the Republic, I will talk to everyone,” she wrote on X alongside a video excerpt of the interview.

Le Pen and her National Rally party have consistently criticized France’s military and financial support for Ukraine and called for the normalization of relations with Russia. She previously accused President Emmanuel Macron of “wanting to go to war” with Moscow over plans to supply Mirage fighter jets to Kiev.

Last month, she also rejected the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union, describing such a move as economic “hara-kiri” for the bloc.

Her remarks come ahead of France’s presidential election, scheduled for April 18, 2027. Macron, who is serving his second consecutive five-year term, is constitutionally barred from seeking another consecutive term.

According to an Ipsos BVA-CESI Engineering School poll published earlier this month, Macron’s approval rating has fallen to 14%. A separate Ifop survey released last Wednesday placed Le Pen at up to 36% in the first round, ahead of left-wing France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon at 19.5%. Centrist candidates, including former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, were polling below 15%.

The Ifop survey also suggested that Le Pen would win a potential second-round contest by a wide margin.