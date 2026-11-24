Iran’s FM: We Emerged Resilient from Two Wars

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that his country has endured two years of extraordinary pressure, including two wars of aggression, severe economic sanctions, terrorist attacks and attempts to foment unrest.

Araghchi further underlined that the combined hostile efforts have failed to defeat the Iranians.

According to the Iranian official, “the past two years have been marked by intense pressure from the US and the ‘Israeli’ entity, two wars, widespread assassinations, terrorist operations, attempts to instigate riots and efforts to arm foreign-based counterrevolutionary groups”

He said the adversaries have thrown everything they had into the confrontation.

Referring to the outcomes of the two wars of aggression, Araghchi said that after 12 days of fighting, the adversaries had moved from demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender” to seeking an “unconditional ceasefire.”

In the 40-day war, he added, they shifted after about 20 days from calls for “unconditional surrender” to “unconditional negotiations” and efforts to reach an agreement through diplomacy. He noted that the confrontation has not entirely ended and that the government, Armed Forces, state officials and Iranian people have all been involved.

The foreign minister added that standing up to such pressure is no easy task and is beyond the capacity of many nations. He acknowledged the US military’s vast arsenal, including advanced weapons, extensive ammunition reserves, sophisticated fighter jets and large warships.

Araghchi also pointed to the “Israeli” military capabilities and the support provided by European countries, including sanctions and political backing.

He said some European officials have recently acknowledged that their air bases have been made available to US fighter jets.

“Despite the combined support of these powers and the involvement of some regional countries,” he underscored, they have failed to overcome the Iranian people.

Turning to the Foreign Ministry’s responsibilities, Araghchi said its duties become particularly important during wartime. These include conveying the Iranian people’s “legitimate voice” to the world, defending the country’s positions in international and legal forums, engaging with the media and creating diplomatic opportunities for Iran.

He said pursuing negotiations and seeking sanctions relief through dialogue are also among the ministry’s responsibilities. “Decisions on when and how to pursue such efforts, however, rest with the country’s senior leadership,” he underscored.

In parallel, Araghchi said the Foreign Ministry works to secure the country’s needs by finding alternative trade and supply routes. This includes identifying new markets when existing ones are closed, securing goods from alternative sources when imports are blocked, and finding new destinations for Iranian exports when restrictions are imposed.