California Man Arrested over Calls to Storm ICE Detention Center

By Staff, Agencies

A California man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening violence against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officers and advocating an armed uprising against the federal government, the US Department of Justice [DOJ] announced on Monday.

Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of making interstate threats.

According to investigators, Fierro used social media to urge people to “take up arms” and “overthrow” the government. He also allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Southern California and free detainees.

The DOJ said Fierro purchased hundreds of rounds of ammunition between October and early November and conducted online searches related to tactical equipment and the Adelanto facility. He reportedly also searched for information about a leaked database of Department of Homeland Security employees.

Investigators allegedly seized a firearm, ammunition, and protective equipment from Fierro’s home. According to the DOJ, investigators also discovered what appeared to be a farewell video in which Fierro said he expected to be found “riddled with bullet holes.”

The arrest comes amid tensions over President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. ICE operations have sparked protests and confrontations between activists and federal agents. In July 2025, a police officer was wounded in an attack on a Texas detention center. Two months later, a gunman targeting ICE agents in Dallas killed two detainees and wounded a third.

ICE has also faced widespread accusations of brutality. Last month, an officer shot and wounded a Dominican national in New York City while his five-year-old son was in the car, drawing condemnation from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Federal authorities claimed the driver had endangered officers.