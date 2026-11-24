Bangladesh: Former PM announces return, Dhaka Calls for Extradition

By Staff, Agencies

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set December 16 as her intended date to return from India, but authorities in Dhaka have ruled out facilitating her journey and insist that she must be extradited.

The announcement was made by her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, who said Tuesday that Hasina wanted to travel from Delhi to Dhaka aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The proposed date falls on Bangladesh's Victory Day, commemorating the country's independence in 1971.

Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, when a popular uprising ended her rule. Her latest announcement marks the first time she has publicly identified a specific date for her return.

Ali said Hasina wanted the Bangladeshi authorities to arrange her journey home, drawing attention to the circumstances in which she initially left the country.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali said.

He added, "Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."

Her efforts to secure a new passport and other documents earlier this month preceded the announcement. Her previous documents had been canceled in the months following her departure.

Bangladeshi authorities have rejected the proposed travel arrangements, arguing that Hasina's legal status prevents her from returning through a government-organized flight.

She received a death sentence in absentia last year from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over her role in ordering a crackdown on the student-led uprising. Hasina has rejected the accusations.

"Hasina is a convicted criminal; a fugitive terrorist," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told Reuters, adding: "She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance."

Kobir separately dismissed her request for an aircraft, stating: "Bangladesh will not entertain any such delusional request."

Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of the tribunal that sentenced Hasina, also rejected the expectation that the government should organize her journey back, saying a convicted fugitive could not reasonably expect such assistance.

A Bangladeshi minister said Sunday that Hasina would face arrest and imprisonment upon returning. The minister also confirmed that Dhaka had not held official discussions with New Delhi about providing an aircraft for the journey.

India has yet to publicly respond to the latest developments. Its Foreign Ministry said in April that it was reviewing Bangladesh's extradition request and expressed its intention to "engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties".