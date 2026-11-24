Saudi Strikes Continue to Target Civilians in Yemen, YAF Vows Revenge

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Saudi warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across Yemen on Monday, targeting civilian transport vehicles in Lahj and Taiz and telecommunications facilities in Hodeida.

In a statement, Saree said a Saudi F-15 formation took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base at 11:36 am and headed toward Taiz and Lahj governorates.

At 12:40 pm, the formation carried out eight airstrikes using US-made GBU-49 and GBU-12 bombs against buses and cargo transport vehicles in the al-Ma'baq area of the Al-Maqatirah district, he said.

Saree added that the "brutal crime" left dozens of civilian casualties, including martyrs and wounded, adding that the aircraft left the targeted area at 12:55 pm before returning to the same air base.

He vowed that the attack "will not pass without response and punishment."

In a subsequent statement, Saree announced that Saudi warplanes launched 67 airstrikes and missile attacks over 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Lahj, Taiz, Hodeidah, Saada, and Hajjah.

The attacks were carried out using F-15 fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base, while missile strikes were launched from Najran, according to Saree, who said the raids left dozens of civilians killed and wounded.

The statement added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation against Yemen began has reached 5,648.

It further warned that the "brutal crimes" committed by Saudi Arabia in Hodeidah and Lahj would not go unanswered, saying they would carry severe consequences for Riyadh.

Saudi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several areas in Lahj and Taiz governorates in southern Yemen on Monday.

Three strikes targeted the Al-Maqatirah district in Lahj, while another three hit the Salih district in Taiz, southwestern Yemen.

In Hodeidah, Sanaa's Saba News Agency reported that 10 people were martyred and 20 others were wounded after Saudi airstrikes targeted a Telecommunications Construction Corporation building.

Sanaa's Ministry of Telecommunications said the strikes completely destroyed telecommunications facilities, workers' accommodation, a mosque, and a telecommunications tower.

The attacks disrupted communications for thousands of residents, according to the Ministry.