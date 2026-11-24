IRGC Navy Commander Warns Ships against Violating Hormuz Transit Rules

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei warned ships, vessels and oil tankers violating transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz against attempting unauthorized passage or ignoring maritime warnings.

In a warning message addressed to such vessels, Ozmaei said the strategic waterway is not a place for testing unauthorized routes or disregarding maritime warnings.

“The Strait of Hormuz is not a place to test unauthorized routes or ignore maritime warnings,” he stated.

Over the past several months, ships and oil tankers that have ignored warnings issued by Iran's Armed Forces and attempted to transit the strait have hit naval mines or come under attacks on a daily basis.

Dozens of vessels have so far been hit and disabled.