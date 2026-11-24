Japan Pledges Full 2027 Funding to ICC Amid US Sanctions, Pressure on Court

By Staff, Agencies

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday reiterated Tokyo’s commitment to supporting the International Criminal Court [ICC] during a meeting with the court’s president, Tomoko Akane, in the Japanese capital.

During the meeting, Akane, a Japanese national, urged Takaichi to advance Japan’s financial contribution to the ICC for 2027, citing the challenging circumstances currently facing the institution, according to a statement published on the US social media platform X.

Takaichi confirmed that Japan, the court’s largest financial contributor, had decided to pay its full assessed contribution for 2027 before the end of this year.

Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” the prime minister said.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the international court from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which imposed sanctions on the ICC itself on October 9, following earlier measures targeting its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.

Akane, 70, originally from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, joined the ICC as a judge on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year term. She was elected president of the court in March 2024.

Washington has repeatedly opposed ICC investigations involving US personnel and has challenged the court’s jurisdiction over certain cases.

US pressure on the institution has also intensified following the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Based in The Hague, the ICC investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national authorities are unwilling or unable to genuinely pursue legal proceedings.

Although the United States is not a member of the ICC, Japan remains a major supporter and financial contributor to the institution, maintaining its commitment despite its close security alliance with Washington.