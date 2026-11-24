Iran’s Qalibaf: Response to Any Hostile Moves Would Be Decisive

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that Tehran will take no action and engage in no negotiations before its seven conditions are fulfilled.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Iran's position remains clear and unchanged in the face of recent rhetoric and threats by the US president.

He added that the threats, insults directed at the proud Iranian people, and emphasis on economic pressure are above all signs of Washington's desperation in confronting the resilient and independent Iranian nation.

In parallel, Qalibaf stressed that Iran would not deviate from the position it had previously announced, reiterating that no action or negotiations would take place before the implementation of the country's seven conditions.

He also warned that Iran's response to any hostile moves would be decisive and will involve changing the geography of the battlefield if the enemy makes a miscalculation.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the seven conditions represent the country's legitimate rights and cannot be abandoned under pressure or threats.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the conditions are not extraordinary demands or merely prerequisites for negotiations, but integral rights of the Iranian people.