Mamdani Backs Congressional Push for Sanctions on “Israeli” Settlers in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday expressed support for renewed efforts by Democratic lawmakers in Congress to impose sanctions on settlers in the occupied West Bank, describing the initiative as an important step toward addressing the impact of settlement expansion and violence on Palestinians.

“I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians’ lives and their livelihood,” Mamdani told reporters.

His comments followed calls by US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York expected to become House speaker in January, for Congress to prioritize legislation targeting settlers over violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with The New York Times published Saturday, Jeffries called for a significant shift in Washington’s approach to Gaza and the West Bank, identifying the West Bank Violence Protection Prevention Act of 2025 as one of his early legislative priorities.

Jeffries said he expected considerable backing for the legislation within the House Democratic Caucus and urged lawmakers to advance it early in the next congressional session.

He described the proposed measure as a meaningful step toward changing conditions on the ground and advancing the prospect of a "two-state" solution.

Mamdani, however, stressed that imposing sanctions on settlers would not be enough to address the broader situation facing Palestinians.

He called for a wider reassessment of Washington’s longstanding financial and political support for “Israel,” arguing that successive US administrations had contributed billions of dollars to policies he described as supporting the genocide of Palestinians.

“I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the “Israeli” genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations, and now is the time to chart a different course,” Mamdani said.