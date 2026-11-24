North Korea Threatens to Shut Swiss Diplomatic Office Over Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has strongly criticized Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a children’s camp, warning that it may close the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, said Switzerland had included the Songdowon International Children’s Camp on its sanctions list as part of measures aligned with the European Union’s restrictions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The criticism comes only weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang to attend the reopening of Switzerland’s diplomatic office, marking a step toward restoring bilateral relations.

Kim described the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing Switzerland of undermining North Korea’s sovereignty and violating the human rights of its citizens. She also expressed anger over the timing of the decision, noting that it followed a visit by a Swiss delegation that had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and promoting dialogue and cooperation.

She further accused Switzerland of violating its commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the restrictions could affect children’s access to cultural and recreational activities at the camp.

Kim also questioned whether Switzerland should maintain its diplomatic presence in Pyongyang following the sanctions, saying she would recommend that North Korea’s Foreign Ministry review the future of the office and consider appropriate measures.

In addition, she called on North Korean diplomatic authorities to take reciprocal action against Switzerland, accusing Bern of following the policies of London and Brussels.

The dispute threatens to undermine recent efforts to improve relations between Switzerland and North Korea, potentially putting the newly reopened diplomatic office at risk.