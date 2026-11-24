China Rejects Geopolitical Rivalry in Pacific Amid Solomon Islands Security Pact Uncertainty

By Staff, Agencies

China said Tuesday that its cooperation with Pacific Island nations is not intended to fuel geopolitical competition or confrontations between rival blocs, as questions emerge over the future of its security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing’s relations with the Solomon Islands are based on mutual respect and equality, stressing that China’s cooperation with Pacific Island countries is not directed against any third party.

Guo called on the international community to respect the independence of Pacific Island nations, prioritize their development and support inclusive cooperation without using regional partnerships to target other countries.

His remarks came amid reports that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale was considering ending the country’s security agreement with China, which was signed in 2022 and is due to expire in April 2027.

According to Australia’s ABC broadcaster, Wale arrived in Canberra on Tuesday and is expected to sign a new treaty with Australia on Wednesday. The report also said his government had informed Beijing that it would not renew the five-year security agreement once it expires.

The potential decision comes as Pacific Island nations continue to navigate their security and economic relationships with major powers, including China and Australia.

Beijing’s latest comments reaffirm its position that its engagement with the Pacific region should be based on cooperation and development rather than geopolitical competition.