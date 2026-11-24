US Senators Call on Rubio to Pressure “Israel” Over Winter Aid Restrictions in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Two senior Democratic US senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pressure “Israel” to allow additional humanitarian and winter supplies into Gaza, following heavy rainfall that flooded more than 70,000 tents across the besieged territory.

In a letter to Rubio on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz called on Washington to use its influence to ensure that rescue equipment, emergency shelters and other essential winter supplies can enter Gaza without unnecessary restrictions.

The senators warned that “Israel’s” extensive inspection and approval procedures have delayed or prevented the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance. They also pointed out that the Kerem Shalom crossing remains the only operational entry point for aid.

According to the letter, the State Department and the Board of Peace have informed Congress about difficulties arising from the “Israeli” entity’s restrictive classification of certain materials as potential dual-use items. These include wooden tent poles and other basic materials needed to construct and repair shelters.

Shaheen and Schatz urged Rubio to secure immediate approval for tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter necessities already waiting outside Gaza. They also called for additional border crossings to be opened to facilitate aid deliveries.

Furthermore, the senators proposed establishing a publicly available list of essential humanitarian supplies exempt from dual-use restrictions and restoring access for experienced international humanitarian organizations operating in the territory.

They stressed that while Hamas must disarm and should not return to governing Gaza, providing adequate shelter, warmth and sanitation for civilians, particularly children, remains a fundamental humanitarian responsibility.

On November 11, the United Nations reported that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian organizations and member states were awaiting permission from “Israeli” authorities to enter Gaza.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq called for the necessary approvals to be granted so the tents could reach displaced Palestinians. Meanwhile, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that waiting for the formation of a new “Israeli” government could not justify further delays in delivering essential winter assistance.

Since October 2023, “Israel’s” war on Gaza has martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000, according to the figures cited in the report. Most of the victims are women and children, while approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.