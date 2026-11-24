“Israeli” Barbarism Continues in Gaza: 6 Palestinians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Four Palestinians, including an employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], were martyred and several others were wounded in a series of “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday.

In detail, three Palestinians were martyred and several others were wounded, some critically, when an “Israeli” drone targeted a civilian vehicle near Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was martyred and others were wounded when an “Israeli” drone struck the Jabalia refugee camp. Two more Palestinians were martyred and others were wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike targeting a group of civilians in the al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Al-Awda Medical Complex in Nuseirat reported that a woman was wounded by "Israeli" gunfire near the entrance to Bureij refugee camp. Reports also mentioned that that a Palestinian was wounded by “Israeli” occupation forces' gunfire west of Beit Lahia in the north of the Strip.

In southern Gaza, “Israeli” military vehicles fired heavily toward Al-Tina Street, south of Khan Younis, while gunfire continued in the city's eastern areas and extended to the eastern parts of Hamad City, north of the governorate.

The “Israeli” occupation continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip despite the declared ceasefire, causing further casualties and destruction to infrastructure and the conditions necessary for daily life.

A new assessment by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory [Ceobs] has warned that the “Israeli” war on Gaza has damaged the environmental systems residents need to stay alive.

Heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from collapsed buildings, and untreated sewage have spread across the territory, which will make the air, soil and water hazardous to Palestinians for decades.

Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis, and other open-source data, the authors describe a "toxic wasteland".

They conclude that contamination across Gaza is "widespread, severe and consequential, with serious implications for public health and civilian survival." They describe it as the most thorough picture of the damage so far.

It is worth noting that the “Israeli” genocide has so far martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured at least 175,000, and thousands more are believed to be buried under rubble.