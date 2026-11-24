Senior RSF Officials Defect and Join Sudanese Army in Khartoum

By Staff, Agencies

A new group of fighters and officials who defected from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] arrived at Khartoum International Airport and announced their decision to join the Sudanese Armed Forces, the official Sudan News Agency [SUNA] reported Monday.

The group was led by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, secretary for the Darfur region in the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and an official within the RSF support forces.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Rabih said the group had decided to completely sever its ties with the RSF and join the army, citing atrocities, massacres, looting and civilian killings in Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher as reasons for their defection.

Rabih also claimed that mass graves containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, calling on the international community to conduct an on-the-ground investigation into the allegations.

El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had a population of more than one million before the outbreak of the war. However, its population is now estimated to have fallen below 70,000, amid persistent insecurity and severe shortages of food and healthcare services.

Rabih said his group had been present in Khartoum when the conflict began and had fought alongside RSF forces west of the army’s General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman, who he claimed had recently surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

He also expressed apologies to the Sudanese people, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the national army and families who had lost relatives during the conflict.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, identified by SUNA as the head of the RSF’s civil administration in Al-Fula, West Kordofan, also announced his defection, citing what he described as criminal practices, including looting.

Abdullah questioned the legitimacy of the so-called civilian government in Nyala, claiming it did not function as an independent government and instead received directions from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.

Rabih called on remaining RSF members to abandon their positions and join the Sudanese army, expressing confidence that the armed forces and their allied groups would ultimately prevail.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary group into the regular military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated large parts of the country’s civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.