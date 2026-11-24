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Global Markets Rally as Nvidia Shares Soar Following Jensen Huang’s Return
By Staff, Agencies
US stock markets recorded significant gains on Monday, led by a strong recovery in technology and semiconductor shares after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, boosting investor confidence.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,450.39 points, or 3.01%, to close at 49,597.72. The S&P 500 advanced 4.73%, gaining 327.08 points to reach 7,237.47, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.51%, adding 1,471.82 points to finish at 24,089.56.
Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index [VIX], widely known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 25.80% to 26.63, reflecting a decline in market volatility.
Technology and semiconductor companies led the market rebound after Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, less than two weeks after his departure. The announcement triggered a sharp rally in Nvidia shares, which gained approximately 30%.
Investor sentiment also benefited from declining oil prices as Middle Eastern supplies recovered and concerns about a global surplus increased. Lower energy prices helped ease inflation worries ahead of key US inflation figures scheduled for Wednesday.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 3.55% to $89.30 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate [WTI] declined 3.86% to $80.19 per barrel as of 2100 GMT.
Precious metals also moved higher, with spot gold rising 2.85% to $3,635.87 per ounce and silver gaining 4.70% to $43.13 per ounce.
European markets followed Wall Street’s positive trend, with major indexes closing firmly in positive territory. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 1.81% to 636.97 points.
Among major European markets, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.30% to 10,480.82, Germany’s DAX 40 climbed 2.15% to 25,337.27, and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.48% to 8,044.84.
Italy’s FTSE MIB increased 0.65% to close at 49,021.93, while Spain’s IBEX 35 advanced 1.63% to 19,181.10.
The broad gains across US and European markets reflected renewed investor optimism, supported by the recovery in technology stocks and easing concerns over energy prices and inflation.
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