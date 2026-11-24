IOF Escalate Attacks Across Southern Lebanon with Airstrikes, Artillery Shelling

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of airstrikes, artillery attacks and machine-gun fire across several areas of southern Lebanon on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports.

The airstrikes targeted the villages of Qantara and Kfar Tebnit, as well as the outskirts of Qabrikha toward Wadi Saluki. Two additional air raids struck the outskirts of Touline.

Artillery shelling affected several other locations. Strikes on Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and Wadi Al-Nahla had been reported between Shaqra and Majdal Selem.

By 8:30 a.m., additional artillery shells had landed in Haddatha, Wadi Hujeir toward Touline, Wadi Zibqin and the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Ghandouriyeh, Baraachit, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and the Kroum area near Kfarchouba.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” occupation forces opened machine-gun fire toward Wadi Saluki and Wadi Al-Hujeir, as well as Khiyam and Haddatha, where sustained gunfire was reported.

On the ground, local media reported that “Israeli” military vehicles had infiltrated the areas of Haddatha, Qantara and Meiss Al-Jabal. An “Israeli” drone also dropped two stun grenades near the outskirts of Kfarchouba.

The latest attacks constitute violations of the ceasefire agreement and the November 27, 2024, cessation of hostilities declaration, as well as relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolutions 425 and 1701.