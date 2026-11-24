Two Injured in Serbian School Shooting as 17-Year-Old Student Arrested

By Staff, Agencies

Two people were injured in a shooting at a secondary school in central Serbia on Tuesday morning, while police arrested a 17-year-old student suspected of carrying out the attack, authorities said.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. local time [0700 GMT] at the First Technical School in Kragujevac, approximately 140 kilometers south of the capital, Belgrade.

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, the teenage suspect opened fire with a small-caliber rifle inside the school’s entrance hall.

One person reportedly suffered a gunshot wound, while another was injured by shattered glass, the ministry said.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. Local media reported that the firearm malfunctioned after being discharged, allowing authorities to intervene.

Initial reports indicated that both injured individuals were school employees. Neither was believed to be in life-threatening condition, although authorities had not provided further details about their injuries.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.