Iran’s Army To Tighten Control Over Hormuz: Won’t Reopen It until Conditions Are Met

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Army Major General Amir Hatami warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s seven conditions are fulfilled.

Addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, Hatami stressed that Tehran will tighten its control over the strategic waterway and make conditions increasingly difficult for its adversaries.

He further underlined that the Islamic Republic's power across four dimensions -military, social, political and geopolitical- has overturned all of the enemy's calculations.

“Iran has demonstrated that it is an insurmountable challenge for anyone seeking to overpower it,” Hatami mentioned.

The top Iranian Major added that Iran has not allowed its enemies to make the Iranian people bear the pain of war alone, saying those who have launched the war have also felt its consequences at their own gas stations and in their living rooms.

In parallel, the Army chief stressed that Iran would not bear the costs of war alone and that anyone who has supported or sided with the enemy would also have to feel its pain.

He also described the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran's geopolitical power and an integral component of the country's overall power.

General Hatami stated that the strategic waterway would not reopen until Iran's seven conditions are met. He added that, instead, the strait would become increasingly closed, pressure on the enemy would intensify day by day, and Iran would exercise stronger control over it.