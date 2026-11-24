US Senate Investigates JD Vance Over Links to Lucrative Venezuela Oil Contracts

By Staff, Agencies

A US Senate investigation is examining possible connections between Vice President JD Vance, a major Republican political donor and lucrative Venezuelan oil marketing contracts awarded to commodities trading company Vitol.

Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who is set to become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January, has formally requested documents from Vance’s office to determine whether he intervened on behalf of Vitol or its trader, John Addison, to help secure access to Venezuela’s oil market.

The inquiry follows a Reuters investigation published November 11, which revealed details of an meeting between Vance and Addison in December 2025, shortly before Washington launched its January military operation against Venezuela and the subsequent abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a letter addressed to the vice president, Hassan expressed concerns that Vance may have used his government position to benefit a major political donor through commercial opportunities involving Venezuelan oil.

She requested that Vance provide relevant records by December 14, including communications involving his office, members of his staff, Addison and Vitol.

Hassan also pointed to flight records indicating that aircraft associated with Vance and Addison were present at the same airport in Montana on the day of the alleged meeting, despite denials from both sides.

According to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, the encounter reportedly took place during Vance’s December 2025 visit to the Yellowstone Club in Montana. Addison allegedly described a conversation in which Vance asked how quickly Venezuelan crude could reach international markets if Washington gained control of the country’s oil supplies.

Addison reportedly responded that Vitol could manage the operation. However, he was working in gasoline trading at the time, rather than Venezuelan crude, and Vitol said he had no expertise in that particular market.

Both Vance and Addison have denied meeting. Vance’s press secretary, Luke Schroeder, told Reuters that the alleged airport encounter never occurred. Addison retired from Vitol earlier this year.

The Senate inquiry is also examining how Vitol secured authorization to market Venezuelan oil shortly after Washington took control of the country’s crude exports.

Addison confirmed that Energy Secretary Chris Wright contacted him at his Houston office on January 5 to ask whether Vitol would participate in the administration’s plans to sell Venezuelan crude to international buyers. The proceeds were reportedly intended to support Venezuela’s political transition.

The Department of Energy confirmed that the call took place. Within days, Vitol and rival commodities trader Trafigura received special licenses allowing them to sell Venezuelan oil. Both companies subsequently generated substantial revenues from the transactions, with independent experts estimating their earnings at hundreds of millions of dollars.

The financial arrangements have attracted further scrutiny following a State Department report released earlier in November, which stated that the United States had handled more than $12 billion in Venezuelan oil revenues during the first nine months of 2026.

Addison’s political donations have also become a central part of the investigation into his alleged access to Vance and the subsequent oil contracts.

Federal Election Commission records show that Addison donated $300,000 in 2022 to Protect Ohio Values, a political action committee supporting Vance’s successful campaign for the US Senate in Ohio.

In 2024, Addison and his wife, Shannon, contributed another $7 million to political action committees supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Hassan’s investigation aims to establish whether communications between Vance’s office and Vitol took place before the company gained access to Venezuela’s oil market, and whether the vice president used his official position to advance the commercial interests of a political donor.

The investigation has not established that Vance intervened in the awarding of the contracts, and the allegations remain under examination.