Italy Warns of Growing Cybersecurity Threats from Autonomous AI Agents

By Staff, Agencies

Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency has warned of serious cybersecurity threats linked to the growing use of agentic artificial intelligence [AI], revealing that it has detected cyber compromise campaigns involving autonomous AI agents, the Italian news agency ANSA reported Tuesday.

Unlike conventional AI systems that primarily generate text or respond to prompts, agentic AI can independently plan tasks, interact with corporate software, access databases and carry out operational activities.

The agency explained that cyber compromise campaigns involve coordinated attempts to infiltrate computer networks, user accounts or supply chains to steal sensitive information or disrupt operations.

While acknowledging the potential of AI technology to improve efficiency and productivity, the agency cautioned that its rapid development is also creating new vulnerabilities for businesses, organizations and critical infrastructure.

Andrea Quacivi, director of the National Cybersecurity Agency, urged senior executives and leaders across the public and private sectors to address growing technological vulnerabilities and strengthen their cybersecurity measures.

He warned that organizations could no longer afford to neglect their outdated digital infrastructure, particularly as emerging threats involving autonomous AI systems reshape the cybersecurity landscape.

Quacivi stressed that accumulated technological weaknesses could become increasingly dangerous in an evolving threat environment, highlighting the need for stronger security preparations as agentic AI becomes more widely adopted.